Hyderabad: Three-year-old run over by car in basement

By | Published: 5:21 pm

Hyderabad: A three-year-old toddler was run over by a car while he was playing in the basement of an apartment at Anand Bagh in Malkajgiri here on Friday morning.

The boy, Tarun’s father Rangappa, works as a watchman for the apartment, and the family was staying in a room in the basement. The incident occurred around 9 am, while Tarun was playing in the basement and his parents were inside their room.

Manohar Sudhakar, a resident in the apartment who had gone out on a personal work had just returned in his car, which he allegedly drove in a negligent manner.

According to the police, Sudhakar opened the main gate and drove the car from the ramp into the basement. Tarun who was playing nearby is suspected to have come on the ramp.

“He came under the front tyre on the right side of the car on the ramp. He suffered grievous bleeding injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” police said.

The Malkajgiri police have booked a case of negligence causing death against Manohar Sudhakar and took him into custody. Sudhakar told the police he had not seen Tarun playing there and that the child had suddenly come under the wheel.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue and was handed over to the family after autopsy in the evening.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter