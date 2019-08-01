Hyderabad: Tibbi college students deny any wrong doing

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Hyderabad: The Government Nizamia Tibbi College Students Welfare Association denied any wrong doing with the Ayurveda Hospital patients or the faculty on Tuesday.

Dr Mohd Fazil Ali, member of the association told media persons that they had gone to the Ayurveda Hospital to request the superintendent to shift the hospital at the earliest as the authorities had issued orders. “We admit that we had gone to the Ayurveda Hospital on Tuesday to meet the hospital authorities. The reports that we damaged furniture and beds are totally false and baseless. To substantiate we have videos we took during our move as a proof,” he told reporters.

Fazil said that only four patients were there in the Ayurveda Hospital while it had a bed strength of 80. “At least if they shift out, we can do some service to the poor patients who are improperly accommodated in the Unani hospital due to space crunch,” he added.

Meanwhile, heavy police presence continued at the Unani College on Thursday with women constables also being deployed to prevent any trouble. Senior police officials including Assistant Commissioner of Police (Mirchowk) B Anand were present and monitoring the situation.

