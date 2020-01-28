Hyderabad TIFR holds Symposium on lasers

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Hyderabad organised a two-day ‘Symposium on Intense Laser Application and Innovation (SILAI), 2020’, which featured a mix of talks and discussions on latest advancement in high power laser technology which has diverse applications in medicine, therapy, NDT (Non-destructive testing) industry among others.

The symposium, which is being organised as part of 75 years celebrations of TIFR, was also aimed at providing an opportunity for young researchers to interact with industry as well as scientific experts who are in the forefront of the laser design and development.

The SILAI-2020 at TIFR included introductory talks on laser facilities and research directions at the Central Laser Facility (UK), research goals of the newly launched Extreme Photonics Innovation Centre and application of intense X-Rays, electrons and hadron beams. The sessions in symposium included talks from both academia and industry.

The symposium also featured scientific talks on challenges associated with improving upon existing laser technologies and manufacturing equipment tailored to customer demands.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter