Watch: Tik Tok videos land Hyderabad students in trouble

Published: 12:15 pm 12:40 pm

Hyderabad: A series of Tik Tok videos featuring two physiotherapy students, shot on the Gandhi Hospital premises, went viral with the video clips being shared widely across various social media platforms, but at the same time, have now landed the students in trouble.

The video clips, in which both the students were seen dancing as well, attracted a lot of attention and was shared on multiple WhatsApp groups and other messaging services. Apparently, the videos were shot on a mobile phone in the hospital’s Physiotherapy Department.

Later, according to the authorities at Gandhi Hospital, it turned out that the two physiotherapy students were from a private institution, pursuing their internship at Gandhi Hospital.

“Both of them were not from Gandhi Hospital. We have cancelled their internships because of negligent behaviour and have served notices to the in-charge of Physiotherapy department on this issue. We want to clarify again that they were not students of Gandhi Hospital,” Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital, Dr. P. Sravan Kumar said.

Watch:

