Hyderabad: Timely police action saves woman from sickle attack

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Timely response from the police saved a woman from a possible attack from her husband at Bandlaguda in Rajendranagar here on Saturday morning.

The man, who was carrying a sickle when nabbed by the police, later escaped from the police station but was nabbed again.

According to the Rajendranagar police, Sai Kiran Reddy (24) from Borabanda had a love marriage with Swarna alias Sweety (22) from Bandlaguda in 2017. However, the two were living separately due to frequent disputes between them. Swarna had in 2018 filed a dowry harassment case against Sai Kiran at the Moinabad police station, after which he was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

“For the last few days, he was calling her to come and stay with him to which she refused. After many requests, she went along with him to his house in Borabanda. They quarrelled again and she filed a complaint with the Jubilee Hills police and returned to her parents,” police said.

Angered by this, Sai Kiran got inebriated on Friday night and in the early hours of Saturday, reached near Swarna’s house in Bandlaguda. Seeing him waiting there, Swarna called up ‘Dial 100’ and informed the police.

The Rajendranagar police immediately sent a team led by head constable Narasimha Reddy.

“Our patrolling vehicle was just five minutes away and they rushed to the spot and caught him. We recovered a sickle from him, which he had concealed beneath his shirt,” police said.

The drama did not end there. Sai Kiran was shifted to the Rajendranagar police station. As he was in an inebriated condition, the staff made him sit outside the police station to take him to the hospital for a medical examination.

However, he fled from the police station to his house in Borabanda.

“We caught him later and brought him back to the station while he still was in an inebriated condition. A case under the Arms Act was booked,” officials said.

