Hyderabad: Tipper lorry mows down two, one dies

Published: 10:34 am

Hyderabad: One person was killed and another sustained injuries when a tipper lorry hit them at Masab Tank on Friday night.

According to the police, two persons whose identities were yet to be confirmed, were crossing the road when a tipper lorry hit them.

Both the persons sustained serious injuries in the accident and one of them, aged around 50 years, succumbed on the spot. The injured person was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

A case was registered at the Humayunagar police station. The vehicle was seized. The driver of the tipper escaped from the spot.

