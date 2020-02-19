Hyderabad: TISS and Bala Vikasa course on CSR

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: For the first time in Telangana, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai in collaboration with Bala Vikasa, non-profitable organisation are offering two unique Executive Post Graduate Diploma (EPGD) programs in Innovative Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Social Entrepreneurship.

While CSR and Social Entrepreneurship have emerged as effective and viable models for development, there is a dearth of competent and trained professionals especially in the CSR sector. The executive education programs from TISS and Bala Vikasa aim to equip working professionals with strong theoretical frameworks and useful practical insights to help them emerge as strong leaders in these emerging domains.

The weekend academic programs will be taught over a period of 18 months at the newly inaugurated Bala Vikasa International Centre, a state-of-the-art training and incubation facility located in a 20-acre scenic campus near the ORR at Keesara, Hyderabad.

Graduates from any discipline with over 3 years of work experience looking to enhance their career prospects in these fields are set to benefit greatly. Admissions are currently in progress. Applications close on March 15 and classes will begin from April 4. For details: www.bvic.in.

