Hyderabad to be ‘EPIC’ platform for laser tech

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The city is gearing up to play host to the Extreme Photonics Innovation Centre (EPIC), a first-of-its-kind research and innovation hub for high power laser technology in the country.

The centre, being set up in collaboration between the Centre Laser Facility (CLF), Rutherford Appleton Laboratory, UK, and Tata Institute of Fundamental Research at its branch in Gopanpally village, Serilingampally here, will explore high-tech laser development and its applications. The centre will develop state-of-the-art technologies that will be of great benefit to both India and UK, officials said.

According to TIFR, the centre, slated to be inaugurated in September, provides a way to collaborate with different organisations and industries in the country to foster advancements in laser science and technology. It is expected to attract talents from India’s top technological and scientific institutions.

V Chandrasekar, Centre Director, TIFR, Hyderabad, said the centre would act as a hub for developing cutting-edge technologies in this area in the country and as a link to other scientific and technological institutions in India and the UK.

“CLF and TIFR have set up EPIC with a funding of 4 million pounds from the United Kingdom Research and Innovation. The money will be used for developing cutting-edge technologies for high power, high repetition rate lasers, high-quality optical components and systems and state-of-the-art electronics and software,” he said.

About 2.5 million pounds will be invested in India for developing human resources, equipment, machinery and consumables. On its part, TIFR will provide infrastructure, the existing laser facilities for measurements and characterisation, and high-quality research and technical expertise.

TIFR professor M Krishnamurthy said EPIC would employ young scientists and engineers who would be supervised by senior TIFR and CLF faculty and scientists.

“The centre is planned to be an equal partnership between CLF and TIFR where they will share the knowledge and technical outcomes on an equitable basis,” he said.

EPIC’s UK Lead, Rajeev Pattathil, said experiments using CLF’s existing high-power laser systems had unequivocally demonstrated the potential application of the new accelerators in industry, engineering, science, medicine, and advanced materials.

“Working with India on developing the technologies that transform novel accelerators to real-world applications will be mutually beneficial as India aspires to have a strong research programme in this area through TIFR centre in Hyderabad,” he said.