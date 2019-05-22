Hyderabad to become logistics hub: KTR

By | Business Bureau | Published: 1:24 am

Hyderabad: As manufacturing is becoming increasingly expensive, logistics is gaining more prominence. Realising the role logistics plays, the State government has included it among the core sectors in its industrial policy. With the strong presence of pharmaceuticals & biotechnology industry and creation of Pharma City, Hyderabad will emerge as the logistics hub for life-sciences as well as other industries in near future, said K T Rama Rao, working president, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Speaking at an event of Mumbai-based logistics company, Odyssey Logistics, which completed its two years of operations in Hyderabad, KTR said, “One-third of global human vaccines are produced in India, that too, in Hyderabad. That is the kind of skill base that we have here. The future is bright for logistics in general and pharmaceutical logistics in particular. For pharma, biotech and medical devices, logistics is going to be a key. Telangana government is also laying emphasis on providing logistics for other growth sectors such as textiles and garments.”

Further, the Hyderabad Pharma City to be developed in 19,000 acres will strengthen not only the pharmaceuticals industry but also the associated industries such as cosmetics. All this will create more jobs in the State.

Strengthening infrastructure

He added, “At the State level, under the leadership and persistent efforts of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the highway network sanctioned in the last five years has gone up to over 2,800 km, compared to 2,600 km network that was sanctioned between 1952 and 2014, in the Telangana region, with the support of the State government in land acquisition.”

The outer ring road (ORR) has also been a huge multiplier for the State. The Chief Minister has now set an ambitious target of creating a larger circle of 330 km of length around the ORR. This is going to make a huge value addition to both Hyderabad and Telangana. This will certainly help in cargo movement. There can’t be a better logistics hub in India than Hyderabad, he noted.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority is also developing two logistics parks. Six more are currently being planned around the outer ring road. Industries department is planning a dry-port which can give custom clearances for exporters.

KTR emphasised, though Telangana is a land-locked State, the rivers flowing within the State can be used for inland water transportation. This will be beneficial for Telangana and the government will look into it in the coming five years.

On the global front, he added, though manufacturing has been dominated by China and other South East Asian countries in the past, India’s time has come to make strides in manufacturing not only to meet domestic needs but also to export products to markets worldwide. Centre’s ‘Make in India’ campaign has given good traction to the manufacturing activity in the country.

