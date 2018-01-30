Hyderabad to bring global IT to one platform

By | Published: 12:56 am 12:57 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is fast emerging as a Mecca for global business conferences. After successfully hosting the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES), the city will host another mega event, the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT), from February 19 to 21.

The global event will see over 150 thought leaders and 3,000 delegates taking part in more than 50 sessions and an equal number of unique technology showcases representing over 30 countries. Nasscom is also organising its India Leadership Forum on a global scale, concurrently.

In an exclusive interview to Telangana Today, WCIT Hyderabad ambassador and Pegasystems India MD Suman Reddy said: “The event will bring together businesses, governments, regulatory authorities and academia on one platform. With the way digitisation is taking place, the event will present how different constituents can collaborate. It will give a perspective on different facets of digital technologies that are emerging from different parts of the world.”

The event will showcase how governments are investing in digital infrastructure and their IT perspective. Academia will get to know how upcoming technologies are changing and evolving constantly, besides the kind of technologies that companies are working on for which they have to match their curriculum. The event will provide a great networking opportunity to all the stakeholders.

Five core themes

Five core themes have been identified for the conference, which include Bracing for Impact, Digitise the Core, Firm of the Future, Emerging Imperatives and Collaborate to Disrupt. The event will focus on how businesses can digitise their core and what will be its impact. There will be emphasis on where collaborations can happen, Reddy said.

Each host country in the past had focused on themes that are relevant to them. Last year, Taiwan focused on its strength — electronics. This year, the event will focus on what the Indian government can learn from other nations in terms of building smart cities and digital infrastructure to put in place best practices, Indian academia will take away learnings on how businesses leverage emerging technologies to set forth their future curriculum and regulators will learn how to deal with data, privacy and other aspects.

Large businesses will get to understand how to work with different economies, showcase their strengths and products while startups will get a rare opportunity to access the entire ecosystem think tank that will help them understand what kind of products they should build, and the market they should enter, helping them define their future strategy.

“India is a unique country. We should have ground up innovation to happen. We will have to see what suits us and what doesn’t,” Reddy pointed out.