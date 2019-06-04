Hyderabad: to get one more RWH theme park

By | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: Following the success of the Rain Water Harvesting theme park at Jubilee Hills, the Water Board is constructing a similar park at Vanasthalipuram, HMWSSB Managing Director M Dana Kishore said here on Tuesday.

Launching the construction of 400 Rain Water Harvesting (RWH) pits in a single day at the ZP High School, Vanasthalipuram ahead of World Environment Day, Kishore said the HMWSSB was conducting many programmes to create awareness among people on the need to conserve water. Under this initiative, on May 18, HMWSSB had repaired and restored nearly 8000 RWH pits across the city.

Kishore said every day nearly 464 MGD of water was being supplied to the city. With the groundwater table plummeting, the demand of drinking water has increased drastically this season, especially on the city fringes and had gone up by nearly 60 per cent. To meet the requirements of these areas, water was being supplied through 3,600 water tankers, he said.

All sections of the society should conserve water and construct RWH pits to improve ground water table, he added.