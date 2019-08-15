Hyderabad to have 60L vehicles by 2020

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: There is one vehicle each for more than half of the population of Hyderabad and given the rate at which the number of vehicles in the city is growing, the day when there is one vehicle each for every one won’t be too far. This year, till June, already about 2.5 lakh new vehicles have joined the existing fleet, taking the city’s vehicle population to over 55 lakh, including 45 lakh two-wheelers and close to 10 lakh four-wheelers. The figures, officials say, are likely to cross the 60 lakh mark anytime in 2020.

On an average, three lakh to four lakh vehicles are being registered in the city since 2013. Officials say around 1,200 vehicles are being added on the roads every day, including 1,000 two-wheelers and 200 four-wheelers.

According to statistics from the Regional Transport Authority (RTA), from January to June, over 2 lakh two-wheelers and around 40,000 four-wheelers were registered in the Greater Hyderabad (Rangareddy, Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri) region.

The vehicle population, in fact, has almost doubled in the last seven years. If the total number of vehicles was 30.65 lakh in 2012, the number rose to 55.69 lakh by June.

Concerns are being raised over the spurt in the four wheeler population. From the tiny Nanos to majestic Porsches and Mercs, the city which had around 4 lakh four-wheelers before 2010 now has over 10 lakh cars.

RTA officials say the inability of public transport to meet the requirements of the rising population was one reason for rise in the number of private vehicles. With last mile connectivity still wanting on many aspects, commuters were relying on personal transport, they said.

“The Metro is already crowded. The RTC is extending operations to new routes, but the gap remains wide prompting public to rely on their own bikes or cars,” officials said.

For the estimated population of one crore here, there are 3,800 RTC buses which ferry 33 lakh passengers and 121 Multi-Modal Transport System (MMTS) services that carry 1.7 lakh passengers every day while Metro trains are clocking over 2.5 lakh passengers daily.

