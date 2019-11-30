Hyderabad to host Agritech South

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), as a part of its initiatives to promote agriculture, food processing and its allied sectors, is organising its second edition of Agri Tech South, a three-day exhibition, which aims at achieving sustainable growth in agricultural sector and a 2-day annual conference on the latest developments in Agriculture, Agrivision.

These events are to be held between 31 January- 2 February 2020 in partnership with the Prof Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and Government of Telangana is the host State partner.

The focus of Agri Tech South 2020 will be broadly on the Prime Minister’s vision of doubling farmer’s income & latest technologies. The exhibition will focus on crop diversification, micro-irrigation, integrated farming systems, E-NAM & insurance, agriculture implements, farm mechanisation, post-harvest management, IOT, AI & drones, digital agriculture, value addition, nutrition etc.

The exhibition is expected to have over 150 exhibitors across the country and over 30,000 visitors. The exhibition will also showcase the live demonstrations of drones, greenhouses, irrigation methods, agriculture machinery & implements etc.

The Agrivision 2020 will focus on innovation, entrepreneurship, robotics & automation, hydroponics, digital agriculture, combating climate change and animal based agriculture etc. The two-day conference will have 10 sessions with over 40 speakers from across the world addressing over 1,000 participants.

During his address, Minister for Agriculture, Government of Telangana, Niranjan Reddy called for the participation of farmers from the State in big numbers and utilise the opportunity and understand the latest best practices, new products and technology.

