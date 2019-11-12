Hyderabad to host global gaming, animation meet

By | Published: 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will be hosting yet another major international event, with experts from the VFX, toons, gaming and entertainment industry from across the world gather in the city to take part in the IndiaJoy event to be held from November 20 to 23. ‘IndiaJoy’ is an important platform for Digital, Media and Entertainment Corporations across the globe to collaborate and innovate.

Over 30,000 visitors are likely to attend the four-day conclave, which is expected to serve as a springboard for Indian media and entertainment companies on the world stage. The State government will be promoting its flagship initiative ‘IMAGE Towers’ at the event.

The Telangana government launched the IMAGE Policy in April 2016 event with a view to make Hyderabad and Telangana the favourite investment destination in animation, visual effects, gaming and comics sector. The IMAGE Tower will be a “Center of Excellence” with state-of-the-art facilities to act as a catalyst for the above industries, officials said.

A delegation from IndiaJoy met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao here on Monday and formally invited him to the event, besides appraising him of the arrangements being made for the programme. The Minister said the IndiaJoy event would provide a fillip to the already thriving Animation, Gaming, VFX and Digital entertainment sector in the city.

The event will feature nine world-class events, including IGDC (India Game Developer Conference), Desi Toons, VFX Summit, InfluencerCon, Investor-Publisher Connect, E-Sports, OTT Pulse and the Indiajoy Music Fest. Over 1000 international delegates and experts are expected to participate in the event.

Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan said the IndiaJoy festival would be a window for the world to witness and engage with the finest minds in gaming, VFX and animation industry in India. Speaking about Desi Toons at IndiaJoy Festival, renowned animation filmmaker and MD of Green Gold Animation, Rajiv Chilaka, said the Indian animation industry was at a very interesting and crucial juncture. In the last couple of decades, India has proven its caliber in creating shows and IPs, which are forces to reckon with globally, he said.

