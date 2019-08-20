Hyderabad to host international bodybuilding championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 4:23 pm

Hyderabad: Certified Personal Trainers Association (CPTA) is set to organise the first Hyderabad international bodybuilding championship at Hitex on August 24. A total of over 400 participants from different parts of the world are expected to participate in the event, said Rohit Reddy, Tandur MLA, who briefed about the event.

SATS Chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy released the official poster and added that the State government and SATS will support organisers to host more tournaments in the State. “Our State players are performing really well in national and international tournaments. We will use every opportunity to support them,” he added. The winner of the event will receive a prize money of Rs 10,000.