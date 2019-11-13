Hyderabad to host International seminar on Buddhist Archaeology on Nov 16

By | Published: 5:01 pm

Hyderabad: An international seminar on Buddhist Archaeology named ‘Telangana Bouddha Sangiti 2019’ will be organised in Hyderabad on November 16 and 17 at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCR HRDI) in Hyderabad jointly by Buddhavanam Project of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) and The Department of Heritage, Telangana.

Thirty eminent Buddhist Archaeologists and Scholars from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Australia and Indian states will be presenting papers in this international seminar on significant Buddhist excavations and researches on history, art and architecture. The key note address will be delivered by Prof Gautam Sengupta, internationally acclaimed archaeologist and former Director General of Archaeological survey of India.

Distinguished scholars from other countries including, Noor Agha “Noori”, Director Institute of Archaeology, Afghanistan, Basanta Bidari from Nepal, Dr. Sufi Mostafizur Rahaman from Bangladesh, Prof. Gamini Ranasinghe from Sri Lanka and Karma Tenzin from Bhutan will be presenting papers.

Eminent Indian archaeologists and scholars from India include Dr. K. Muniratnam, Epigraphist, ASI Mysuru, Dr. D Raja Reddy, Numismatist, Hyderabad, Prof. Aloka Parasher Sen, Professor Emerita, University of Hyderabad, Yadubirsingh Rawat, former Director, Archaeology department Gujarat, Prof YS Alone, JNU and Dr Sunil Kumar Patnaik, Odishan Institute of Maritime and South East Asian Studies, and other scholars.

Various state archaeology departments will be exhibiting photos and artefacts in this seminar, according to Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Special Officer Buddhavanam project and V Srinivas Goud, Minister for Excise and Prohibition here on Wednesday.

The department of Heritage of Telangana will be exhibiting the coins, epigraphs, sculptures and artefacts from the Buddhist sites. After this seminar, on November 18 anf 19 , a two-day trip to Buddhavanam, Nagarjunakonda, Phanigiri and Nelakondapalli is being organized for the delegates to showcase the Buddhist Heritage of Telangana.

In the last year the Department of Heritage of our state has achieved a great distinction in the form of finding a life Size Stucco of Bodhisattva and an Octagonal stupa- a rare and one of its kind in India, in the Phanigiri excavations.

Buddhavanam Project, a 275-acre Buddhist theme park at Nagarjuna Sagar is also in the final state of completion and will be opened for public in a few months. This could happen because of financial sanctions made by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in 2016. Thus by encouraging archeology and preserving historical sites and building monuments like Buddhavanam will give a boost to Telangana Tourism also.

“Telangana Bouddha Sangiti-2019” will be one of the important scholarly activities in the field of archaeology and history by Telangana government, at international level. Preserving Telangana culture and history was one of the most important reasons for Telangana formation and this is a continuing effort after the formation of Telangana state. Archaeologists, historians, scholars, Buddhist organizations and students are invited to participate in this international seminar and make it a huge success.

