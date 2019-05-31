Hyderabad to host International Taekwondo Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:05 pm 9:14 pm

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad will host the first ever taekwondo international event when the 2nd India Open International Taekwondo Championship kick-starts at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on June 11. The event, which will see around 2,000 participants from over 25 countries, will conclude on June 16.

The inaugural edition of the International Taekwondo Championship was conducted in England, and the State government is making all arrangements to make this event a grand success, according to State Minister for Sports V Srinivas Goud. “Our Chief Minister wanted Hyderabad to be part of all big events. So we are hosting the first ever event in the country in Hyderabad. This will elevate the stature of the city. So we are providing all the facilities at the Gachibowli Stadium and the towers for accommodation,” the minister said.

Prabhat Kumar Sharma, the secretary general of the Taekwondo Federation of India, revealed that the event will be held for men and women in cadet, junior and senior categories. He further added that around 1600 players have already been registered and they expect the number to touch over 2,000 before June 3, which is the last date for registration.

The event assumes importance as the Indian junior team for the upcoming 10th Junior Asian Taekwondo Championship – scheduled to be held in July in Jordan, and the Indian cadet team for the World Cadet Taekwondo Championship –to be held in August in Ukraine, will be selected from this tournament. SATS chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy also lauded the Telangana State Taekwondo Association for bringing the prestigious event to the city.

