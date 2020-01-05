Hyderabad to host ‘Mithai Namkeen’ Convention on Jan 9

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to host an event with a difference – a sweet and salty one.

The third World ‘Mithai Namkeen’ Convention organised by the Federation of Sweets and Namkeen Manufacturers (FSNM) in association with Almond House will be held at Hitex, Madhapur on January 9 and 10.

Speaking to press persons here on Saturday, FSNM president Virender Jain said the industry was worth Rs 1 lakh crore and would definitely show a double digit growth rate in the next decade year on year.

Chaitanya Muppala, director, Almond House, said the show was taking place for the first time in South India and a robust response was expected from all the southern States. FSNM director, Firoz H Naqvi, said the industry had been facing many issues related to different slabs of GST, food safety and other compliances and could have performed much better if these challenges were not there.

“The ‘Mithai and Namkeen’ industry is one of the oldest businesses in India serving the country since ages. The time has arrived for gearing up this industry to modernise and upgrade itself,” he said.

The industry had more than one lakh manufacturers across the country doing homogenous business, although a majority of them were not counted in the total turnover of organised business category.

Dora Raju, proprietor, Olive Mithai; Harish Ramani, director, Karachi Bakery; and, Chetan Agarwal, director, Bikaneerwala also were present on the occasion.

