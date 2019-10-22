Hyderabad to host Shuttle Up finals

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:47 pm 7:27 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad will host the National Finals of the Red Bull Shuttle Up, India’s first exclusive women’s doubles badminton tournament on December 8. The qualifiers is being held across six cities – Delhi, Hyderabad, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Mumbai from October 19 to November 23, with winning pairs from each qualifier will book a place in the National Finals. The winners get a chance to play against Ashwini Ponnappa and a partner of her choosing.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad qualifiers will be held on October 26 at Game Point, Siddhi Vinayak Nagar, Madhapur. India’s women doubles specialist and Red Bull athlete Ashwini Ponnappa said, “It has been my ambition to promote badminton as a sport in India, especially for the women. It’s been a great journey with Red Bull Shuttle Up and I only see it growing in the years to come. I would like to wish good luck to all the participants.”

Open to women above the age of 16, all matches are played on a knock out basis where all pairs play a best of three sets with 11 points. To register and participate, visit www.redbull.in/shuttleup.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.