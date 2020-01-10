Hyderabad to host special night flying event

By | Published: 11:19 pm

Hyderabad: The International Kite and Sweet Festival, to be organised at Parade Grounds from January 13 to 15, will have participation from 15 countries with 40 international and 60 national kite flyers displaying their skills.

As part of the event, a special night flying event is also scheduled at the venue, officials from Department of Tourism said.

The Tourism Department in a press release said that apart from kite flying, other cultural events that reflect the local culture of Telangana will be organised at the festival.

Authorities said that food courts with various cuisines of Telangana, handicrafts and handloom stalls will be showcased. On the occasion, traditional games will be organised at Gymkhana grounds during the three-day festival.

The State government is celebrating International kite festival coinciding with Sankranti since 2016. The first two-years, the kite festival was organised at Aga Khan Academy near Shamshabad and later in 2018, the venue was shifted to Parade Grounds.

The International sweet festival will showcase more than 1,000 varieties of sweets that will be prepared by residents from Hyderabad and from other Indian States.

The Department of Tourism officials have urged the citizens for participation in large numbers and experience kite flying and cherish the delicious sweets and snacks during the three-day Sankranti festival.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .