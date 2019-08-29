Hyderabad to host top design meet

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to host another more major international conference, this time a one that aims at bringing social change through design.

The 15th edition of the International Conference on User Experience Design, which is one of the world’s top design conferences and India’s biggest user experience conference, will begin at Novotel HICC from September 9.

The three-day event, according to Kaladhar Bapu, the man behind the idea of such brainstorming on design, will offer inspiration, education and skills development for user experience designers, UX leaders, visual designers, user researchers, front-end designers, programme managers, startup founders and design students.

UXINDIA 2019 is being sponsored by the government of Telangana, ServiceNow, SalesForce and UiSER. One of the aims of the event is to build a strong design culture in Hyderabad, apart from creating awareness on design as an alternative career and to take design education to the grassroots level. The key force behind the conference, Bapu’s UsabilityMatters.Org (UMO), now known as UMO Design Foundation, is one of the biggest design communities of India with a growing worldwide network.

UXINDIA 2019 will explore the theme ‘Human by Design’, said Bapu, adding that the event would explore new relationships and intersections amongst and between experiences, artifacts, and technologies such as AI, VR, and the ways in which meaningful and impactful interactions are designed, crafted, and engendered. “This year we are introducing a special category to showcase innovative technology applications spanning areas such as AI, AR/VR, Wearable Tech, IoT etc.,” he said.

The event will host the Design X Social Innovation Challenge 2019, with ‘Public Safety & Well Being in Transportation’ being the topic. The event will also have the Design XPO’19 on September 10 at HICC, providing an opportunity to connect top design agencies, enterprises and design schools with the best of design talent, business leaders, parents and enthusiasts.

The UX Talent Fair, the Design X Social Exhibition, a design career orientation programme, book launches, design demos and panel discussions, during which ‘Women In Design’ will be a key topic, will be the features of the conference.

Details in this regard are available on https://www.ux-india.org/uxindia2019, [email protected], [email protected]. Telangana Today is the media partner for the three-day conference.

