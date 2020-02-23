Hyderabad to lead the way in rehabilitating beggars

By | Published: 12:18 am 12:35 am

Hyderabad: Impressed with the successful implementation of the Rs 5 Annapurna meals and 2BHK housing programmes, the Union government selected Hyderabad for a pilot project for the comprehensive rescue and rehabilitation of persons seeking alms.

The Centre would provide Rs 10 crore for the project, R Subramanyam, Secretary of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India, said at a workshop here on Saturday. He urged officials and stakeholders to prepare a city action plan, which should be implemented from April.

The city action plan would include survey and identification of beggars, mobilisation, setting up of shelter homes and comprehensive resettlement in the form of providing healthcare, education to children and skill development training to take up economic activity.

Complimenting Hyderabad for taking up the 2BHK and Annapurna meals schemes, which were role models for the rest of the country, Subramanyam said the greatness of the city would be measured by the way it takes care of the poorest of its poor.

During the workshop, speakers were of the opinion that the problem of beggary was a major concern, demanding urgent attention and intervention, especially in view of the increasing number of children and women taking to begging.

Radhika Chakravarthy, Joint Secretary, Government of India, said a strategy was formulated at the national level — after discussing with social activists, academicians, NGOs and other stakeholders involved in the rehabilitation of beggars. Ten cities in the country, including Hyderabad, were identified for the pilot project.

In his inaugural remarks, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar assured that the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) would cooperate with the Centre on this project. He requested the stakeholders present at the workshop to suggest viable economic options to be taken up for the uplift of persons seeking alms.

Various initiatives towards a beggar-free Hyderabad were taken up after the formation Telangana, Arvind Kumar said. Seventeen shelter homes were equipped with sufficient infrastructure and basic facilities, and short-stay homes were set up for serving the needy, he said.

