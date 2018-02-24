Hyderabad to take cue from Istanbul

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: A team of officials from the State will soon head to Istanbul in Turkey to learn how the historic city has managed to integrate and synergize architecture, heritage, pedestrianisation, transport and tourism. This was announced by Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development after inspecting the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP) and various other related works in and around the Charminar area on Friday.

Kumar also directed officials to see that the shops in the Charminar area have uniform display boards with heritage background to safeguard the historic monuments in the Old City. The changes, he said, would be effected as part of Phase I of the CPP in Lad Bazaar. Kumar, pointing out that the works on the Rs 35 crore-CPP were progressing as per directions of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, also asked officials to remove on a priority basis flexes, banners and hoardings in the surroundings of the project apart from providing the project area with modern streetlights.

Recalling that NTPC has provided funds worth Rs 9 crores for the Swachh Iconic Project, he requested NTPC authorities to look into the development of the Lad Bazaar area too. Minister KT Rama Rao, responding to a tweet from Arvind Kumar on his visit, appreciated the inspection of the CPP progress, and asked Kumar to ‘integrate learnings’ from his recent visit to the Golden Temple redevelopment in Amritsar as requested by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Rao also asked Arvind Kumar to expedite the work ‘which has been neglected for decades’. It was in reply to the Minister’s tweet that Kumar said a team would shortly be sent to Istanbul. Srinivas Reddy, Zonal Commissioner (South), Mohan Naik, Chief Engineer, State Road Development Corporation, Srinivas Rao, CPP, Project Director and other senior officials accompanied Kumar during the inspection.