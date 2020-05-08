Hyderabad Today Readers’ Response: Unlock thy art!

By | Published: 7:36 pm 7:51 pm

As there is no give up to the prevailing situation, people have been mastering new things, welcoming the change in their lives. While some turn artistic, others tried to venture within to explore inner beauty of life while keeping their mental health in tact. Here is what our readers wrote to us.

In the initial days of lockdown, I found it very difficult, but after a week, I got habituated to this new kind of lifestyle and adapted myself to new conditions. After a week, I realised two things: ‘Health is Wealth’, an apt quote to the prevailing situation; and ‘Nothing is larger than life’ and we can live without any luxurious things. In present times, digital marketing is one of the booming industries with high growth potential.

I utilised my time in researching content and putting my thoughts in writing some articles on sports and current issues, posting blogs. I was a beginner when I started and I’ve learnt many things along the way, picked up new skills on my own and enhanced researching and writing abilities in the last four weeks.

— Bhanu Chander

Below are some key points which I have learnt and can be implement in any situation:

4Be prepared for any problem/situation that can arise at any point of time and never give up.

4Never depend too much on a single source of income/person.

4We can survive only with three things in our life: Roti (groceries), Kapda (masks, PPE kits, etc), Makaan (when problem arises, people want to spend time with their families).

4Save some part of income in liquidity.

4Always maintain cleanliness and hygiene in our surroundings.

4Help other people when they are in problem.

— Akhil Sharma

It’s been months into lockdown. This strange new world is really a roller coaster of emotions. We are all having off days. Whether it’s from lack of contact with friends and family, we all need to find some inner peace. Here are some of my favourite ways to stay calm, positive during these days: Meditation and Bird watching.

— Syed Wahab

Yes, staying at home benefits us in one way or the other (with apology to our unsung heroes, migrant workers). Before the beginning of Ramzan, I try dosa but at first it breaks and burns out. With encouragement from husband and rapper son, I managed to get the perfect one later (in our opinion). When Ramzan started, I tried different items which I learned from my late mother-in-law for breaking our roza. Without round shape and hole in the middle, I made fusion vadas — small and shapeless, and instead of regular chutney I prepared a combination of curd, garlic and ginger paste with grounded green chillies and, lo behold, I received a pat on my back from my family, especially my son who made a song on my mission and sang for me while my husband clicked these photos. We then explored a dish with the leftover palak (spinach) leaves by dipping in besan and corn flour and frying in hot oil to make some crispy pakodas. As we enjoy these culinary experiences, we hope to explore more in coming days.

— Syeda Miratu Zohra, Moghalpura

Okay! So we are under quarantine (did I spell it right?) ‘mode’ (as I am sick of the virus’s name, I called it ‘mode’). As this ‘mode’ is not going now, we shouldn’t be disappointed by these circumstances. Let’s pray and protect ourselves and others, as we all are locked down in our houses, with our family and loved ones. But, what about those who live alone? The one who doesn’t have a family? Whose life became quarantine (even this word is sucking me as well) for many years now. I think this ‘mode’ has arrived to teach us to be a better human being. ‘Mode’, that way, has lots of goodness about it, as we got together as humans first, so let’s give this ‘mode’ a memory of lifetime. I truly believe that this ‘mode’ gave me recognition of blessings which I have that ‘others’ don’t.

— Rahima Khan

The lockdown has taught me many things, though not necessarily skills, which are as follows:

4Patience and discipline (standing in queues at stores)

4Respect towards sanitation workers

4When you want to teach nature, we should also know that nature has numerous ways to teach us

4Cleanliness and hygiene

4Eating good food and leading a healthy lifestyle

4Being rich or poor is just a thought

4True meaning of untouchability can be seen

4One can leave without shopping trips, movies, junk food, hangouts, etc.

— Satishkumar Dhavan Bangaru

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .