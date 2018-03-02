Hyderabad top cop contributes in framing Anti-Trafficking Bill

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Not confining their services to the State, officials in the Telangana State Police Department are contributing to building of effective laws at the national level as well. Mahesh M Bhagwat, Rachakonda Police Commissioner, is one such officer who has made contributions to the framing of the new Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill-2018, proposed by the Centre this year.

The Union Cabinet, which met at New Delhi, forwarded the Bill and it included the recommendations made by him.

Bhagwat, who has nearly 13 years of experience in tackling trafficking-related issues, said rehabilitation to the victim and stringent punishment for the suspects were given larger importance in the recommendations made. The Bill, he said, with nine salient features was forwarded to the Parliament on Wednesday.

“A few months ago, I was called on by the officials of the Prime Minister’s Office and asked to give suggestions in framing the Bill. I shared mine via a 45-minute video conference,” he said.

Bhagwat made three important recommendations which were a victim-friendly law, fast tracking of trials and a rehabilitation fund.

“The victim should not suffer running from pillar to post during the trial. Speedy trial, in a span of less than one year, will help the victim in a major way. I have also recommended provision of compulsory compensation as it provides a great relief to the victim,” he said.

The Bill now awaits approval in the Parliament.