Hyderabad: Top official pays surprise visit to check cleanliness

By | Published: 1:14 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Commissioner, M Dana Kishore on Wednesday made surprise inspections in the city as part of implementation of ‘Saaf Hyderabad-Shandar Hyderabad’ programme.

For this, the civic body along with NGOs and members from women welfare, has drawn up plans for selecting 2,500 houses from 150 wards thereby initiating cleanliness drives.

As part of implementing the programme, the GHMC has decided to take up measures such as creating awareness on handing over dry and wet garbage separately to Swachh autos, banning plastic and restricting dumping of garbage in public places.

The Commissioner went through the sanitation drives and the survey results of ‘Saaf Hyderabad-Shandar Hyderabad’ at a ground level during his inspection at Kishan Bagh, Nandimusalaiguda, Puranapul, Patherghatti and other parts, a press release said.

On his visit to a basthi in Nandimusalaiguda, Kishore observed water wastage and discussed the same with locals. He also observed a vacant land in the same basthi turning into a garbage dumping yard adjacent to a government school and instructed officials to form a committee comprising local women, youngsters and senior citizens, and create awareness on avoiding garbage dumping in public places.

After looking at a 600 yard vacant land site near the school, he directed the Zonal Commissioner to convert it into a park if possible. The medical officer was also instructed to take action against a mutton shop for carrying out business without permission.

Later, he inspected sanitation works on the stretches of Puranapul, High Court and Patherghatti and told officials to clear the garbage on main roads at regular intervals and intensify the sweeping activities.

Bollards Works

The work to set up bollards as part of Charminar Pedestrianisation Project to restrict the movement of vehicles around Charminar was also inspected by the Commissioner on Wednesday. The GHMC is setting up 125 bollards on the four sides of Charminar at cost of Rs 2.38 crore of which 28 bollards are being put as automatic hydraulic ones.