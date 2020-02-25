Hyderabad: Tortured girl not sexually assaulted, says police

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: The Kachiguda police on Tuesday said the seven-year-old girl, who was allegedly tortured by a couple at Tilak Nagar, was not sexually assaulted. She was currently under treatment and recovering from her injuries, allegedly inflicted by the couple with whom her mother had left her.

The child was taken for a medical examination soon after she was rescued and the doctors told the police there was no sign of sexual assault on her.

The couple Mahipal Singh and Asha Kaur had allegedly severely beaten up the child leading to bleeding injuries on her face and other parts of her body. On receiving the information on Monday, the child rights activists alerted the Kachiguda police who rescued the girl.

“We reached their house and rescued the child. She was shifted to the hospital for treatment of the bruises on her body,” police said.

The Kachiguda police had booked a case of voluntarily causing hurt under the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Juvenile Justice Act and are investigating. No arrests have been made yet.

Officials said the couple was being questioned to find out whether they were her foster parents as the child’s biological mother, who was their domestic help earlier, had left the child with the couple two years ago.

