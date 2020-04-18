Hyderabad traders stock in khajoor as Ramzan nears

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: Expecting short supply of dates (khajoor) in the run-up to Ramzan, traders have started rushing to the Begum Bazaar wholesale market to purchase and stock the fruit.

Right from on push carts, in grocery stores and supermarkets, dates are found in abundance during Ramzan. As a practice, devotees break the daylong fast with dates in the evening.

Around 400 trucks of dates arrive at the Begum Bazaar market in the city from various seaports in Chennai, Mumbai and other ports. The consignments are usually picked up by import-export companies in Mumbai, Chennai and Port Blair and later are transported across the country.

Hyderabad is one of the largest sellers of the dates and around 40 odd varieties are sold in stores here. “Sales have begun since the last few days and people are making a beeline. Before the lockdown, some trucks had arrived and as of now we are selling those stocks,” said Raj Kumar Tandon, a trader at Begum Bazaar.

Traders say after the Covid-19 pandemic in the Middle East and lockdowns across the globe, there are fears of delay or shortfall in supply of dates to the city.

“The dates are mostly imported from Iran, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and Iraq and we have come to know the supplies are likely to be affected as there are restrictions due to the pandemic. So in such a scenario we feel that in the coming days, there will be gap between demand and supply,” said Ritesh Agarwal, another trader.

Different varieties of dates like Mariam, Hayani, Barhi, Khadrawy, Safawi, Khudri, and Madhafti, which are popular for distinct tastes, are sold in the market.

“Every variety has a unique taste,” says Raj Kumar. The costliest of all the varieties is ‘Ajwa’ which is priced at Rs. 2,000 per kilo in the wholesale market. It is known for its medicinal value too.

A large chunk of the imports are of the ordinary variety priced usually priced at Rs. 45 a kg in the wholesale market and Rs. 60 a kg in the retail segment. However this year around its price is expected to be around Rs. 80 to Rs. 100 a kg. Varieties usually sold between Rs. 100 and Rs. 2,000 a kg are expected to see an increase in price of around 20 per cent.

Mohd Shahed, a trader at Jahanuma said they are stocking the dates fearing a shortage during the Ramzan month. “Whatever stock the shops have is imported before the lockdown. Now with the demand surging there is an increase in the price and in the coming days, there will be shortage too,” he said.

