Hyderabad traders switch to essential donations biz

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s traders might have a few lessons for their counterparts across the country when it comes to survival skills.

With the lockdown continuing in the city for over a month and philanthropists coming forward to donate essential commodities to the needy, grocers and essential goods traders are making the most of the situation by garnering orders from them. The traders are now doling out offers to sell the commodities at competitive prices.

While accepting orders for ration kits from those intending to buy and donate it, several store owners are making slides and circulating the same on social media to promote their business.

“Ramzan has begun and this time around, people are more keen on distributing ration kits to the needy as against clothes as seen every year. So the demand for ration kits has increased significantly,” says Mohd Shakeel, a kirana store owner at Tallabkatta in the old city.

Another trader, Mustafa Khan of Jahanuma, points out that the competition is tough in the market because individuals are placing orders for anywhere between 50 and 250 ration kits for distribution and traders are offering competitive prices to get the orders.

“All traders are eyeing the lockdown business because there are no orders for the usual functions in Ramzan month. The prices start from around Rs. 750 and go up to Rs. 2,000 depending on the commodities in the pack and its weight. Considering the crisis, we are collecting minimum profits on the orders as our contribution to those in distress,” he points out.

Several big businessmen, who are now taking up philanthropy work on a big scale in the older parts of the city, have given orders to wholesalers who are sourcing the commodities from mills. The dealers are packing the commodities in plastic bags at some function halls before being distributed to the public.

“Many young businessmen who are without any work these days are also in the fray. They are taking orders for large-scale distribution and arranging the commodities, packing it and transporting it to localities where it is to be distributed. All are keeping the profit margin low,” says MA Sohail, who is providing ration to several families around Chandrayangutta.

