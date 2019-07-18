Hyderabad: Traffic cop assaulted for clicking triple riding trio

By | Published: 4:11 pm

Hyderabad: A traffic constable was assaulted by three youngsters who were allegedly stopped for triple riding on a bike at Moula Ali here on Thursday.

Police sources said the constable posted at the Malkajgiri Traffic Police station had also clicked a picture of the trio on the bike.

Angered by this, the youngsters, who are yet to be identified, picked up an argument with the constable and allegedly assaulted him.

No case was booked yet.

