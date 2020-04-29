Hyderabad: Traffic cop turns saviour for hungry homeless

By | Published: 10:09 pm

Hyderabad: Every little bit helps, especially to those who need it the most. A traffic constable from Gachibowli, without announcing it anywhere or posting selfies on social media, is distributing food to about 15 persons in Serilingampalli during the lockdown.

Ravi, who is attached to the Gachibowli Traffic Police Station, is helping workers who haven’t found any other source of food, beggars, the homeless and the destitute.

“After the first two or three days of the announcement of the lockdown, I noticed several people on the roads waiting for a meal from donors. Hotels and eateries were shut. They had no work, no home to stay and were living on the pavements,” said Ravi. “Looking at them, I immediately decided to do my bit to help them not starve,” he said.

Ravi distributes food packets for lunch to 15 persons, including five women and three children, on the pavements in Lingampalli and Gopi Nagar every day.

“I get the food, pack them and hand it over to these people. Sometimes, they wait for me to finish my duty and bring them food until 3 pm. It is an emotional thing,” the cop said, adding that he tries not to be late at work so that these people do not have to sit hungry for long.

Ravi has decided to feed these people, even if the lockdown is extended, as it gives him immense satisfaction.

Cop donates Rs 10,000 for funeral

Hyderabad: A constable working with the Hyderabad Police donated Rs 10,000 to a family for making arrangements for the funeral of their loved one.

The constable, P Srinivas of Kanchanbagh, came to know about the death of a woman, of Maruthinagar, on Tuesday night. She died of a heart attack and the family, due to the lockdown, was unable to arrange money for her last rites.

On coming to know about it from the neighbours, Srinivas reached the house of the bereaved family and gave them Rs 10,000.

