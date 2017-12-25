Hyderabad traffic cops help patient at a church

By | Published: 4:31 pm

Hyderabad: A team of city police staff posted to coordinate traffic movement for Christmas prayers at a church won appreciation after extending timely help to a person who collapsed due to epileptic seizure.

On Monday morning, a middle aged man suddenly collapsed near Saroornagar church after developing seizures and recieved minor injuries to the head. The Rachakonda traffic police posted at the church to streamline the traffic saw this and immediately rushed to the aid of the person.

The constables helped the middle-aged man into a patrol vehicle and shifted him to a nearby hospital for medicare.