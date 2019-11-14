Hyderabad Traffic cops hold awareness programme, reward obedient motorists

By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police, in association with McDonald’s, organised a traffic awareness programme at the Traffic Control Room here on Wednesday. The event was aimed at inculcating traffic discipline among motorists and rewarding those adhering to the traffic rules.

About 50 persons who were found following traffic rules were presented gift coupons and rose flowers by Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and representatives of McDonald’s.

Speaking on the occasion, Anjani Kumar said during the programme, the traffic police interacted with 500 drivers and educated them about traffic rules. He said people should adhere to traffic rules for their own safety. “Motorists, especially the youngsters and children should spread the message of road safety in their families and among their relatives,” he added.

Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumar said the traffic police were regularly organising such programmes in the city in partnership with the corporate companies. “In last one and a half year, many initiatives were taken to control road accidents and we have been successful on this front. This year, there is 10 per cent decrease in road accidents as compared to previous years,” he added.

