Hyderabad Traffic cops join hands with Google

Hyderabad: The way we travel on the city roads could soon change, courtesy a tie-up between the Hyderabad Traffic Police and Google.

The idea is to integrate information on the ground situation on the city’s streets on Google Maps, so that commuters can be aware of real time traffic situations and plan their travel accordingly.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad held a meeting on Thursday with representatives of Google Maps and also of Lepton Software Company, who will be the go-between to transfer the data from the Traffic Police to Google.

During the discussion on how to ease traffic congestion in Hyderabad using Google Maps, Anil Kumar briefed the teams on the traffic situation in the city. “We suggested that real-time information regarding road closures, diversions, procession routes and traffic congestions due to accidents and road conditions should be shown on Google Maps,” Anil Kumar said, adding that the technical team was assured cooperation from the Hyderabad Traffic Police to develop algorithms that would enable commuters know the real time traffic situation on a particular stretch.

According to the traffic police, of the five zones in the Hyderabad Police limits, a majority of commuters from the North, Central and West zones use Global Positioning Systems (GPS) to reach their destinations. Most of them may not give attention to traffic alerts issued by the police via newspapers, radio or social media. “If we provide them information on road closures, diversions, road damages on a real-time basis, they will be able to take instant decisions and plan their travel accordingly,” said K P V Raju, Traffic Inspector.

The maximum real-time would be between 15 to 30 minutes and minimum 10-15 minutes, he said, adding that alerts received from the ground would be forwarded to Lepton Software from the control room, from where it would be immediately updated on Google Maps.

In fact, the Cyberabad Traffic Police, aiming to improve the traffic conditions in the bustling IT corridor, had recently explored the possibility of utilising Google Maps.

Officials had discussed with Google the possibilities of utilising Google data for traffic management with proposed initiatives including operation of traffic signals in Cyberabad in a dynamic mode, detection of traffic issues on the roads and management of major events at critical locations.

