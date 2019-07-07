Hyderabad Traffic cops keen on child safety

By | Published: 12:14 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic police are now joining hands with various school managements to reach out to parents and create awareness on safety of children.

The Traffic police are using the database of students enrolled with the schools and are sending text messages and WhatsApp messages to the mobile phones of their parents and guardians with the help of management.

The 100-word message asks parents not to send their children in overloaded auto-rickshaws to schools as it is a violation of traffic rules and pose threat to the safety of their children. This apart, the police are asking parents to check the documents including fitness certificate, registration certificate of the vehicle and driving license of the drivers including of auto-rickshaws and vans before opting for their services.

“The idea is to reach out to the parents with the help of school managements to drive home the seriousness of the message. We want to create awareness and rope in parents to ensure the safety of their children. Parents are not bothered to know how their children are being ferried to the school nor are they thoughtful of checking the antecedents of the drivers,” said DCP Traffic II, K Babu Rao.

It is a practice in many schools to send academic updates of the children to the parents through text messages and WhatsApp messages and the Traffic cops are approaching all such schools.

“Our aim is to ensure that there is zero per cent accident involving students. If small precautions are taken from the side of parents, we can achieve it,” Rao pointed out.

Next, the Traffic police will be holding a meeting with school managements and drivers of auto-rickshaws and private vans who transport children to schools. A meeting with the parents and the school managements will also be held soon.

The Traffic police, during the last one week, registered 1,400 cases of overloading of auto-rickshaws and vans, driving without license, driving by minors and other violations.

