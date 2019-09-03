Hyderabad traffic cops launch awareness drive on revised penalties

By | Published: 1:00 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police launched an awareness campaign on the revised penalties across the city to educate the public about the amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act.

The Traffic officials held street corner programmes and explained the new penalties to citizens. The police are putting up flex boards and banners, and clearing doubts through social media platforms — Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Hyderabad.

On Tuesday, as part of the campaign, the police organised roadside meetings at 18 places in 18 traffic police station limits. Around 900 drivers and commuters were told about the new traffic provisions as well as the advantages of following safety rules.

The officials asked the people to join the Hyderabad Traffic Police in the awareness campaign. They also asked the public to share their ideas/thoughts on the Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook page, Twitter or over the Traffic Helpline (9010203626).