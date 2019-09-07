Hyderabad Traffic cops make the most of old MV Act

By | Published: 1:19 am

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Traffic Police appear to have been making the most of the old traffic penalties before the new Motor Vehicle Act-2019 comes into effect. In the last one month, a total of 15,381 cases of over-speeding have been registered by the Rachakonda police. This was apart from 529 drunken driving cases.

As many as 49 traffic violators were sent to jail out of those who were produced before court which ruled 49 persons to take up community service as a punishment. A total of Rs 7.1 lakh of penalty was imposed on the violators for drunk driving.

“We want the citizens, especially the motorists to be self-disciplined and responsible while drivnig. It is requested that they follow the traffic rules strictly or face the consequences,” Rachakonda Traffic DCP N Divyacharan Rao said.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad Traffic Police booked 109 persons for drunk driving here on Friday night. There were several drunk driving cases caught from even the Outer Ring Road and the National Highways besides the city’s arterial roads, police officials said. Though the revised penalties are yet to come into force in the State, strict enforcement will continue against all the objectional activities on roads that would affect road safety, officials said.

