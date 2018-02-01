Hyderabad Traffic cops meet car, bike dealers

By | Published: 9:59 pm

Hyderabad: A Traffic Awareness programme was conducted with two-wheeler dealers and car decor shopowners at Eden Garden in King Koti here on Thursday. About 100 shopkeepers attended the meet.

V. Syam Babu, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central zone, Traffic-II asked them not to park vehicles on the road and the footpath. Car decor dealers were also asked not to run their businesses on the road and to maintain single line parking.

They were to follow traffic rules strictly failing which action would be initiated against them.