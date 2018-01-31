Hyderabad Traffic cops save elderly man’s life

By | Published: 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: Two Hyderabad Traffic cops proved to be Good Samaritans when they saved an elderly man who suffered a cardiac arrest at Puranapul at Bahadurpura here on Wednesday.

Like any other day, Baba Khan and Chandan Singh, two Home Guards posted at the Traffic Police Station, Bahadurpura, were on duty at Puranapul crossroads. It was around 1 pm, when the unidentified elderly man, a resident of Jahanuma, who was walking on the road, suddenly collapsed on the road complaining of chest pain.

“Our personnel were on duty at the cross roads when they noticed the man collapsing. They rushed to his rescue. While Khan held him, Singh started pumping his heart and performed a cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR),” said A.Srinivas, Traffic Inspector, Bahadurpura.

Within seconds, the elderly man recovered and was shifted to hospital. The medical staff in the ambulance too appreciated the efforts of the cops in saving the man’s life.

Both will be suitably rewarded, Srinivas said.

Watch Video: