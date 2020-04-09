Hyderabad Traffic cops warn lockdown violators of strict action

By | Published: 12:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have warned people moving aimlessly on the roads of strict action including seizure of their vehicles.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic), said the traffic police have set up check points in the city to curb unnecessary movement of public on the roads.

“Unless very necessary, do not come out on the road If at all you come, maintain social distance and follow the lockdown rules,” he said.

Anil Kumar along with other traffic officials visited several areas in the city and interacted with the traffic police personnel on duty. He was accompanied by K Babu Rao, DCP (Traffic).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .