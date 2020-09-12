Hyderabad Traffic Police asks public to update phone numbers on RTA website

Telangana police adopted integrated e-challan applications to streamline enforcement of traffic rules in the State. As part of this system, whenever any e-challan is booked against a vehicle

By | Published: 11:40 am 12:31 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have asked vehicle owners to update their mobile phone numbers on the Regional Transport Authority’s website to get SMS alerts whenever a traffic e-challan is generated against their vehicle.

“Telangana police adopted integrated e-challan applications to streamline enforcement of traffic rules in the State. As part of this system, whenever any e-challan is booked against a vehicle, an SMS alert is automatically sent to the phone number linked to the owner of the vehicle as per RTA database,” said Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Traffic).

He further said that due to various reasons, a large numbers of vehicle owners in the State had not updated their valid phone numbers.

“As a result, the SMS is not reaching the right person, creating problems for the people and the police too,” the official said.

The police have asked the public to update their details on the Transport department website www.transport.telangana.gov.in.

