Hyderabad traffic police book 2500 cases of drunk driving on New Year’s Eve

Hyderabad: Drunken driving during New Year’s Eve celebrations has proved costly for thousands in Hyderabad. The police booked a whopping 2,500 cases against drunk drivers during the special drive from Sunday night to Monday morning at various places under Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda police limits.

Hyderabad police alone booked 1,683 cases on persons for drunk driving after the New Year celebrations. As many as 582 drunken driving cases in Cyberabad and another 234 cases under Rachakonda were booked by the police.

Traffic police said the vehicles caught in drunken driving were seized and shifted to the respective traffic police stations. The special drive to curb driving under influence of alcohol started at around 11 p.m. on Sunday in various parts of the Capital and continued till the wee hours of Monday.