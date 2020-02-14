Hyderabad Traffic Police book 3,221 cases against autos in special drive

By | Published: 10:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police booked 3,221 cases against auto-rickshaws for various violations during a two-day special drive conducted on Wednesday and Thursday. The highest number of cases, 180, was booked for overloading.

To ensure the safety of schoolchildren, the Traffic Police had started special drives across the city against auto-rickshaws carrying schoolchildren. These drives were conducted twice a day, from 7.30 am to 9.30 am in the morning and from 3 pm to 5 pm in the evening. Officials said special focus was on vehicles without fitness certificates and license apart from drunk driving and overloading among other violations.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested parents not to send their children in vehicles carrying more than the permitted capacity. Transporting children in overloaded vehicle is a clear violation of traffic rules and endangers the lives of children. Officials also requested school

managements to check the validity of documents specially the driving license of the driver and fitness certificate of vehicles before hiring them.

Apart from that, verifying the antecedents of the driver needs to be done, they said. They requested citizens to inform traffic violations by school bus, vans and auto-rickshaws carrying school children to the Hyderabad Traffic Police through Hyderabad Traffic Police Facebook, Twitter, Traffic Help Line (9010203626) and Traffic Live App to ensure safety and security of schoolchildren.

