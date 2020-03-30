Hyderabad Traffic police book 50,000 cases for violating lockdown

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: More than 50,000 cases have been booked in the last one week against persons violating lockdown regulations and traffic rules by the Hyderabad traffic police.

The highest number of are non-contact cases – 46,100 registered against the motorists after taking pictures of violations through hand held cameras and surveillance cameras installed at traffic junction.

The traffic police teams deployed at various check points in the city also booked cases for various violations against motorists after stopping them. Around 4,700 cases were booked by these traffic teams and over 1100 vehicles were detained.

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner (traffic) said the traffic police are booking cases for traffic as well as lockdown regulation violations. The police will be uploading the challans on their online portal of Hyderabad traffic police and violators have to pay up the penalties.

“In cases where vehicles are seized, the owners will have to appear before the court,” he said.

Teams of the traffic police are working round the clock at all the junctions and check posts set up in the city and taking note of the violators.

K Babu Rao, DCP Traffic said they are using the Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) software to monitor the movement of vehicles on the road.

“As per the GO issued pertaining to the lockdown, no person should go beyond 3 kms except those exempted. With the help of the ANPR, we are identifying the violators and booking cases,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .