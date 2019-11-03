Hyderabad Traffic Police continue crackdown on drunk driving

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police is continuing its crackdown on persons driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

A total of 1,744 persons were caught during checking conducted to tackle drunk driving across the city in October. The court sentenced 282 persons to jail terms ranging from one day to 10 days apart from imposing a fine of Rs 1.72 lakh.

The court also suspended the driving licenses of four persons, while that of one person was cancelled permanently. All those caught were made to attend counselling at the Traffic Training Institutes at Goshamahal and Begumpet.

