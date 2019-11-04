Hyderabad Traffic Police cracking the whip on faulty number plates

By | Published: 12:51 am 12:54 am

Hyderabad: A staggering 1.4 lakh motorists were found to be driving vehicles with faulty or irregular number plates across the city by the traffic police in the tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda this year. The police booked cases under the Motor Vehicle Act and imposed penalties on the violators from January to September-end. They also conducted special drives to ensure all vehicles have proper number plates.

The irregularity came into focus when the police found criminals tampering with vehicle number plates and indulging in grave property offences. Similarly, in road accidents and hit-and-run cases, it was becoming difficult to identify the vehicle as the owners were erasing a digit/alphabet from the number plate to avoid the vehicle from being identified. “After the law enforcement agencies alerted us, we started to crack down on irregular number plates/wrong number plates. We are launching special drives too,” K Babu Rao, DCP (Traffic) Hyderabad, said.

Traffic police in the tri-commissionerates are now using the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) network to track irregular number plates. The cameras installed by ITMS at various junctions and all arterial routes are monitored at the command and control centres round-the-clock. “On spotting a vehicle with an irregular number plate, we take down the details of the vehicles. The nearest traffic police team is alerted, we flag down the vehicle and necessary action is initiated,” he said.

The police are also getting cases registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code if the driver is found to have changed the number plate entirely. “It amounts to cheating and is a criminal offence. Every vehicle has a registration number and only that number has to be displayed,” said another traffic official.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.