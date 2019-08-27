Hyderabad Traffic Police to launch awareness campaign on reducing noise pollution

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police are launching a ‘Noise Pollution Free City’, awareness campaign across the city to ensure that sound pollution levels are brought down.

Hyderabad Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Tuesday said the traffic police would take up the campaign through stickers, posters and hoardings to educate people about the ill effects of sound pollution especially honking. He urged the citizens to contribute in building the image of the city on par with the cities in foreign countries.

