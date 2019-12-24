Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Saroornagar due to RSS meeting

By | Published: 9:02 pm

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda traffic police have issued traffic advisory for Wednesday in view of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) public meeting and road march at Saroornagar and surrounding areas.

Traffic flow is likely to be affected between 3 pm and 8 pm on the roads of Alekhya Towers – Bairamalguda – L B Nagar junction, Saroornagar MRO office – Huda Complex, and Asthalaxmi temple arch and Bommidi Lalitha Gardens–Panama Chintalkunta and LB Nagar junction.

The vehicles coming from LB Nagar towards Dilsukhnagar have been asked to take the Nagole–Karmanghat Road and those from Malakpet towards LB Nagar will be diverted towards Ramanthapur, Uppal and Nagole.

Similarly, vehicles coming from districts through the ORR should use the Peddamberpet, Bongloor and Thukkuguda exit points.

