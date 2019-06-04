Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions imposed for Eid prayers

By | Published: 12:17 am 12:19 am

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place at Mir Alam Tank Idgah, Masab Tank Hockey Ground and Secunderabad Idgah from 8.30 am to 11.30 am ahead of the Eid prayers.

According to a press release, all vehicular traffic proceeding towards the Idgah Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed via Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh and Bahadurpura X roads from and during this period. The general traffic will not be allowed to proceed towards Idgah from Bahadurpura X Roads and will be diverted towards Kishanbagh or Kamatipura.

Cycle-rickshaws and cycles will not be allowed to proceed to the Idgah from the crossroads and cycles and rickshaws should be parked near the open space where stands are being provided. All vehicles from Shivarampally, NPA towards Idgah for prayers will be allowed and general traffic proceeding towards Bahadurpura crossroads will be diverted at Danamma hut ‘T’ junction towards Aliabad via Ansari road Jahanuma Boys Town school.

Immediately after the Idgah prayers, all fast moving vehicles from Puranapul proceedings towards Idgah will be diverted towards City College road till the entire congregation disperses.

At Mehdipatnam, general traffic from Mehdipatnam towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills via. Masab Tank will be diverted through Flyover Masab Tank via Ayodya Junction (Left turn) Khairtabad, RTA Office, Khairtabad (Left Turn) Taj Krishna Hotel.

The RTC buses coming from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills towards Masab Tank will be diverted at Road No, 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel (Right Turn) RTA Khairtabad and buses coming from NFCL Junction, Panjagutta towards Mehdipatnam via Masab Tank will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Erramanjil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, Masab Tank Fly over, Mehdipatnam.

The RTC Buses coming from Lakdikapool towards Road No.1/12 Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted at Ayodya Junction towards Nirankari, Khiartabad, VV Statue, Khairtabad RTA Office (Left Turn) Taj Krishna Hotel. Buses will not be allowed from below the Masab Tank Fly over towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills till the completion of prayers.

General traffic coming from Road No. 1/12 towards Masab Tank will be diverted towards Chintal Basthi Road.

From Secunderabad Idgah, all vehicular traffic coming from Brooke Bond Centre and from CTO crossroads will be diverted at Idgah crossroads towards Tadbun.

