Hyderabad: Traffic signals at 155 more junctions

By | Published: 11:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is working on setting up traffic signals at 155 more junctions in addition to the existing 221 traffic signals in the city. About 100 pelican signals too will come up.

The corporation also decided to extend the contract with Bharath Electronics Limited (BEL) for operation and maintenance of the existing signals till May 31, 2020.

The GHMC Standing Committee approved these plans during a meeting held here on Thursday. The new 155 traffic signals and 98 pelican signals will be erected at a cost of nearly Rs 59 crore. Among the 98 pelican signals proposed, 28 are to be installed in Hyderabad, 39 in Cyberabad and 31 in Rachakonda police commissionerate jurisdictions.

This apart, the municipal corporation also extended the pilot project of ensuring sanitation at tourist places such as Charminar, Salar Jung Museum, Mecca Masjid, Secunderabad railway station, involving Ixora Corporate Services Private Limited.

